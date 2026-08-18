Teachers to be able to apply for deferment through Reserve+ soon, Defence Ministry says

Teachers and other teaching staff at general secondary schools will soon be able to apply for a deferment through the Reserve+ app.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The Ministry of Defence is currently beta-testing the new service.

Who will be eligible to apply for a deferment?

"Teaching staff whose primary place of employment is a general secondary school and who work at least 0.75 FTE may participate.

When an application is submitted, the system will automatically verify the necessary data in state databases, without requiring users to obtain certificates or submit documents through an Administrative Services Centre," the statement reads.

Read more: Renewal of deferments in "Reserve+" to be made automatic – Defense Ministry