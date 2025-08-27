Renewal of deferments in "Reserv+" to be made automatic – Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense is working to ensure that deferments issued in electronic form are automatically renewed.

This was announced during a national telethon by Deputy Defense Minister for Digitalization Oksana Ferchuk, according to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, problems with the electronic queue at Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) mainly occur during mobilization renewal periods, when many citizens apply simultaneously to extend their deferments.

Ferchuk noted that the Ministry of Defense is working to make electronically issued deferments automatically renewed.

"Here I have two recommendations: first, do not postpone renewing deferments until the last days. But also… we are working to ensure that deferments issued electronically will then be automatically renewed," the deputy minister said.

She added that everyone who received a deferment through the Reserv+ application will eventually be able to avoid visiting TCR and SSs offline altogether.

