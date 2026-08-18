France investigates possible Russian interference in 2027 presidential election

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into disinformation campaigns targeting two leading candidates in the upcoming French presidential election, Édouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal. Russian networks may be involved in the information attacks.

This was reported by Politico, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian fakes

In early summer, fake news aimed at undermining the election campaigns of Édouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal was circulated online. Fabricated videos posted on social media used the branding of leading French media outlets.

The campaign sought to discredit Philippe through claims about his health, alleging that he had a neurodegenerative disease that would prevent him from running in the presidential election.

Attal was portrayed as someone who may have Parkinson’s disease and uses drugs. Attal called the videos fake, while Philippe refrained from commenting publicly.

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Who is behind it?

In early August, the prosecutor’s office also began examining similar allegations concerning Raphaël Glucksmann, another likely presidential candidate. He was targeted through his partner: a fabricated video was circulated online in which she allegedly bribed media outlets to promote the politician’s campaign.

France’s foreign influence monitoring agency Viginum said the attacks may have been orchestrated by the Russia-linked Storm-1516 and Matriochka disinformation networks. The investigation is ongoing.

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