Zelenskyy heard Shmyhal’s report on state of power grid: Tasks have been set for cooperation with partners in near future

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal on the state of the Ukrainian energy sector and the top priorities in communications with partners.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Clearing up the aftermath of the shelling

Shmyhal briefed the President on the state of Ukraine’s energy system and the day-to-day efforts of Ukrainian energy workers to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy thanked all professionals in the sector for their expert and dedicated work.

Read more: Only 2.4 MW of planned 36.4 MW of distributed generation commissioned in Sumy region – Shmyhal

Equipment stocks

"Work is continuing every day to restore electricity supplies to Ukrainian households following shelling. The challenges are particularly acute in towns and villages in regions close to the front line and on the border with Russia. It is important that the necessary stocks of equipment have been built up," emphasised the Head of State.

Tasks carried out in collaboration with partners

The President and the Minister for Energy also set out the priorities for working with Ukraine’s partners in the near future: what political, financial and purely technical agreements are needed now, in August, and also in September, before the start of the heating season.

"We are counting on the support of specific countries. For security reasons, we are not disclosing the details at this stage," said Zelenskyy.

The development of the nuclear industry and social initiatives

Shmyhal also reported on the strategic prospects for the development of the Ukrainian nuclear industry and the priorities for related work in Europe. In addition, the Head of State and the Minister discussed key social projects that are set to be launched by the Ministry of Energy this autumn.