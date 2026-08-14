Only 2.4 MW of planned 36.4 MW of distributed generation commissioned in Sumy region – Shmyhal

Of the 36.4 MW of additional distributed generation capacity envisaged under the Resilience Plan for the Sumy region, only 2.4 MW has been commissioned to date. Construction of the remaining capacity is ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported this.

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Shmyhal instructs officials to accelerate work

According to the Energy Minister, construction work is underway at all planned sites.

"The Sumy region’s Resilience Plan provides for the installation of 36.4 MW of additional capacity. To date, only 2.4 MW has been commissioned. However, construction work is underway at all planned sites. I have instructed officials to accelerate it," Shmyhal said.

In addition, 30 solar power plants with a total capacity of 2.5 MW have already been installed in the region. The plan provides for the construction of 62 solar power plants with a capacity of 4.5 MW.

Read more: Ukraine to increase gas imports from EU countries: NEURC approves capacity expansion

Energy equipment purchases worth EUR 54.9 million approved

Equipment purchases worth EUR 54.9 million have been approved through the Energy Support Fund at the request of energy companies in the Sumy region.

Contracts worth EUR 22.7 million have already been signed. Tender procedures for purchases worth more than EUR 9 million are still underway.

See more: Russian forces attacked people at market in Sumy region with drone: 10 injured. PHOTO