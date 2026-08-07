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Russian forces attacked people at market in Sumy region with drone: 10 injured. PHOTO
Ten people were injured following a morning attack by a Russian drone on a market in the Bilopillia community in the Sumy region. Two of them are in a serious condition.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"This morning, the enemy attacked people at a market in the Bilopillia community with a drone. At present, 10 people are known to have been injured. Two people are in a serious condition.
Medical staff are providing the necessary assistance. The victims are currently being hospitalised," the statement reads.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that Russia struck Sumy with KABs and UAVs; a post office in the region was attacked
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