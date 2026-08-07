Russian forces attacked people at market in Sumy region with drone: 10 injured. PHOTO

Ten people were injured following a morning attack by a Russian drone on a market in the Bilopillia community in the Sumy region. Two of them are in a serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"This morning, the enemy attacked people at a market in the Bilopillia community with a drone. At present, 10 people are known to have been injured. Two people are in a serious condition.



Medical staff are providing the necessary assistance. The victims are currently being hospitalised," the statement reads.

See more: Russia struck Sumy with KABs and UAVs, post office in region was attacked: there are casualties. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia struck Sumy with KABs and UAVs; a post office in the region was attacked

Read more: Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, 10 civilians were injured in Zaporizhzhia