Ukraine to increase gas imports from EU countries: NEURC approves capacity expansion

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities has approved a proposal by GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC to increase the capacity of the gas transmission system at the entry point of the cross-border interconnection with Poland.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report from the NEURC.

"This involves expanding opportunities to import natural gas from EU countries, which is an important step toward strengthening Ukraine's energy security and its integration into the European energy market," the statement notes.

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What volumes are projected?

The allocation of new capacity will be carried out at two levels.

The first phase will operate from the 2030/2031 to the 2044/2045 gas years. The planned capacity is 8.73 million cubic meters per day, of which 6.98 million cubic meters will be made available.

The second phase is scheduled for the period from 2032/2033 to 2046/2047. Capacity will be 12.74 million cubic meters per day, with a proposed volume of 10.2 million cubic meters.

What's next?

The project's implementation depends on the results of the joint annual auction, which is scheduled for July 6.

If sufficient demand is generated and the economic feasibility study yields positive results, the gas transmission system operators in Ukraine and Poland will take the necessary steps to increase capacity.

The NEURC also noted that the Polish energy regulator has already approved the expansion project.