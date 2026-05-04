Germany to hand over gas-fired power station from Nord Stream pipeline to Ukraine, — media

Germany plans to transfer to Ukraine a decommissioned gas-fired power plant that previously served the Nord Stream 1 infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, Die Welt reports on this.

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What exactly will be transferred

This refers to an 84-megawatt power plant in Lubmin that supplied power for the operational processes involved in the transportation of Russian gas.

"The power generation unit will be provided to the Ukrainian power plant operator on an ex-works basis," Sefe Securing Energy for Europe stated.

Why was the station shut down?

After gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline were halted in 2022, the plant ceased to be economically viable.

In 2023, operations were suspended, and no buyer could be found for the equipment.

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What does this mean for Ukraine?

The company notes that transferring the station will not result in any losses, since the alternative would have been dismantling or disposal.

"This transaction helps support Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Sefe emphasized.

Reaction in Germany

The initiative has already drawn criticism from the "Alternative for Germany" party.

Her representative called the decision "absurd," arguing that it was ill-advised to transfer operational power generation equipment abroad.