US and South Korea cut back on UFS military exercises due to Trump’s decision

The United States and South Korea have decided to scale back their annual joint military exercises, which began earlier this week. The changes will also affect field training, the scope of which will be reduced as well.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yonhap, this was announced by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in Seoul.

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As noted, the allies decided to cut the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercises short and end them on Friday, reducing the duration of the exercises by nearly half.

Read more: South Korea trains half million UAV operators and abandons Chinese parts - Reuters

The Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercises were scheduled for August 17–27. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the cuts will also affect their main component—field training.

Currently, the defense ministries of the two countries are working out the details of the updated program.

What happened before that?