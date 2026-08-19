Fedorov went all-in with his appeal to Ukrainians, - Honcharenko

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov "went all in" with his statement yesterday.

This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Mykhailo Fedorov recorded a message to Ukrainians. A translation from complex copywriting text into political language."

1. He called for elections to be held.

2. He accused Zelenskyy of usurping power.

3. He pointed out that Yermak has been accused of corruption.

4. He accused Arahamia of corruption.

"What was missing? A mention of 'The Dynasty,'" the lawmaker noted.

According to Honcharenko, Fedorov "went all in."

"We're expecting him at the protest either tomorrow or Sunday. The only thing that surprises me is that he was willing to play by these rules all these years, and it wasn't until he was fired that he realized we have no elections, corruption, and a rotten system."

"I’ll just remind you that Mykhailo headed Zelenskyy’s digital campaign headquarters, served as a minister who voted on Cabinet decisions—a Cabinet that included, for example, Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov, whom Mykhailo mentions—and attended meetings with Yermak. "And together with Arakhamia, he ousted Yermak from his position as head of the Office," he concluded.

What led up to this?