Drones attacked Ufa, Russia: plant at refinery that was under repair caught fire
In Ufa (Republic of Bashkortostan), a unit at an oil refinery that was undergoing repairs caught fire following a drone attack.
This is being reported by Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The head of the republic stated that a total of six drones attacked Ufa, four of which were reportedly shot down.
"One person fell in the industrial zone; a small fire broke out, and we're putting it out right now.
"Another UAV struck a residential building in the Zaton neighborhood. Windows on the upper floors were damaged, and debris fell onto parked cars. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured," the statement said.
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