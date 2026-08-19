Russian forces struck minibus in Kherson with drone: 4 people were killed and others were injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a minibus with a drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson; people were killed.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The strike took place at around 8.50 am.

"Four people were killed as a result of this terrorist attack. The relevant services are currently identifying them. My sincere condolences go to the families and loved ones of those killed," the statement reads.

Four women were injured. They are currently in hospital. Medical staff are examining them and providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Later, the Regional Military Administration stated that after the strike, the driver decided to drive to the hospital in the damaged vehicle so as not to waste precious time.

"He risked coming under enemy fire a second time, but the most important thing was to get the wounded to medical personnel as quickly as possible," they noted.

This Russian attack claimed the lives of four people. Five others—the driver and four female passengers—sustained injuries of varying severity. All of them are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

It is known that four elderly people were killed in the minibus attacked by the Russians: a 69-year-old man and three women aged 89, 63, and 71.

See more: Attack on Kherson: ammunition from Russian drone landed in cot where two-year-old boy was sleeping. Child miraculously survived. PHOTO





