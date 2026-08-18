Attack on Kherson: ammunition from Russian drone landed in cot where two-year-old boy was sleeping. Child miraculously survived. PHOTO

An RPG round ended up in a cot following an enemy attack on Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the communications department of the Kherson Regional Police.

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Details

As noted, last night the aggressor country’s army continued its terror campaign against civilians. In the regional capital alone, the enemy carried out several attacks using various types of strike drones.

"The Russian military directed one of the drones at a private house in the city’s Central District. A munition from the drone flew through a window into a room and fell onto a cot in which a two-year-old boy was sleeping peacefully…", the statement reads.

Read more: 111 out of 147 enemy drones have been shot down, - Air Force

What happened to the child?

According to law enforcement officials, it was only by a miracle that he was unharmed. The mother and her son were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, their lives are not in danger.

Police are currently working with volunteers to organise the family’s evacuation to another city. Law enforcement officers have also removed the ammunition from the cot and documented yet another war crime committed by the aggressor country’s army.

Read more: 2,318 children remain actively missing in Ukraine since start of full-scale war