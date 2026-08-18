111 out of 147 enemy drones have been shot down, - Air Force
On the night of August 18, 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 147 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber UAVs, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.
The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
How did our air defense perform?
According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 111 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones—in the north, south, and east of the country.
Enemy drones were recorded striking 19 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 3 locations.
"The enemy UAV attack is ongoing. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.
Background
- Earlier reports indicated that the Kyiv region was under drone attack and that air defense systems were active. There is a threat to Kyiv.
- It was later reported that an office, warehouses, and a house in the Brovary district were damaged in the attack.
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