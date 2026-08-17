106 out of 128 Russian UAVs were neutralized by air defense forces. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 17, Russian occupiers launched 128 UAVs at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The launches were detected coming from the directions of Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, as well as the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk.

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How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:30 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 106 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerbera models, as well as other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Enemy drones were recorded striking 14 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 2 locations.

The enemy attack is ongoing, with several Russian UAVs currently in the airspace.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Izium: number of injured has risen to 5, with 15 houses damaged. PHOTOS