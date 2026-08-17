Russian ballistic missile strike on the Kremenchuk district: fires at two industrial plants have been extinguished. PHOTOS

Rescue workers have extinguished fires at industrial sites in the Kremenchuk district caused by an enemy missile attack.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

All fires have been extinguished

He recalled that on the night of 16 August, the Kremenchuk district was attacked by ballistic missiles. Two industrial enterprises were hit.

Fires broke out at the sites. At one of the facilities, State Emergency Service units extinguished the blaze during the night. At the other, due to the threat of further strikes, rescue workers were unable to safely begin firefighting operations for some time.











As of now, the fire has been completely extinguished.

Unmanned aerial vehicles also attacked another industrial facility in the Myrhorod district.

There were no casualties.

Most importantly, there were no fatalities or injuries.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Izium: number of injured has risen to 5, with 15 houses damaged. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on the night of 16 August 2026, Russian forces attacked Kyiv, Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih with Onyx anti-ship missiles and Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles.