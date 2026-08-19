South Korea cuts military exercises with US, as Trump plans meeting with Kim Jong-un - Yonhap News

South Korea has confirmed a sharp reduction in joint military exercises with the United States following an order from Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the White House is planning a meeting with the North Korean leader.

Yonhap News Agency reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to Yonhap News, South Korea and the United States have agreed to cut the duration of the exercises by nearly half. They were originally scheduled to take place from August 17 to 27.

Field training programs, which are a key component of the exercises, will also be scaled back to some extent. Discussions are currently underway between military officials from the two countries to determine the detailed plans, the JCS reported.

This statement came after Donald Trump said he was "not satisfied" with U.S. participation in the military exercises, emphasizing his "very good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is pushing for his aides to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as early as this fall, in an effort to convince Kim to abandon his nuclear weapons program.

Read: Trump is preparing for a meeting with Kim Jong Un in November, according to the WSJ, which learned of the White House's plans