There are power outages in four regions due to enemy shelling, and in six more due to bad weather, - Ministry of Energy

Power outages have been reported in four regions of Ukraine as a result of Russian shelling of energy infrastructure; there are also outages due to severe weather.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine provided an update on the current situation in Ukraine’s power grid as of August 19, according to Censor.NET.

Power Outage Due to Shelling

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power.

Restoration Work

It is noted that restoration work is continuing wherever the security situation allows. Power company workers are doing everything they can to restore power to all consumers as quickly as possible.

Read more: One of DTEK’s thermal power plants halts operations after Russian attack

Power Outage Due to Severe Weather

Due to severe weather, 300 communities in the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore service.

No restrictions are expected

It is also reported that no restrictions are expected today. Information about any changes to the power supply can be found on the official websites of the distribution system operators.

"Active electricity consumption should be shifted to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.," the Ministry of Energy added.