One of DTEK’s thermal power plants halts operations after Russian attack

On 18 August, Russia launched a massive attack on one of DTEK Energy’s thermal power plants. The facility sustained extensive damage and completely stopped generating electricity.

This was announced by DTEK Energy on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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According to preliminary information, none of the plant’s employees were injured. However, its equipment was severely damaged.

Plant completely halts operations

The thermal power plant was forced to completely halt electricity generation because of the massive attack.

"The plant was forced to completely stop generating electricity because of the attack," DTEK said.

Once the attack is over, energy workers plan to begin dealing with its consequences immediately. DTEK will coordinate its actions with NPC Ukrenergo to help maintain the reliable operation of Ukraine’s power system.

Read more: Zelenskyy heard Shmyhal’s report on state of power grid: Tasks have been set for cooperation with partners in near future

Russia has attacked DTEK thermal power plants more than 230 times

According to DTEK, Russia has carried out more than 230 attacks on the company’s thermal power plants since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The previous attack on a DTEK thermal power plant occurred on 12 June.

In addition, Russian forces attacked a DTEK Energy mine in Dnipropetrovsk region on 17 August. One employee was killed and another was injured.

Read more: In fall-winter, Russia may begin attacking Ukraine’s gas transportation system, - DIU