Russia attacked DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region; one worker was killed and another was wounded

On August 17, Russian drones attacked one of DTEK’s mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the strike, one company employee was killed, another man was injured, and the mine’s infrastructure sustained significant damage.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing DTEK’s press centre.

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"On August 17, Russian drones launched a massive attack on the territory of one of DTEK's mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the statement said.

Unfortunately, our colleague was killed in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

Another employee was injured. Medical personnel provided him with the necessary care.

Read more: Russia strikes DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region twice: worker injured

The attack also caused significant damage to the company's infrastructure.

The extent of the damage caused by the shelling is still being assessed.

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