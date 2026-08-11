Enemy attacks energy infrastructure in Poltava region: gas production facility halted

Today, August 11, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of DTEK Naftogaz. As a result of the attack, the operation of the gas production facility was halted.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"Today, the enemy once again attacked the energy infrastructure of DTEK Naftogaz. As a result of the attack, the operation of a gas production facility in the Poltava region was halted," the statement reads.

Read more: For second day running, Russians have been attacking Naftogaz’s production facilities in three regions: large-scale fires are raging and there is significant damage

Background

As a reminder, on August 9, Russian troops launched a massive strike on the assets of the Naftogaz Group in eastern, western, and central Ukraine.

Read more: Russians launch massive attack on Ukrnafta facilities: 7 sites damaged – Naftogaz