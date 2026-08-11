Enemy attacks energy infrastructure in Poltava region: gas production facility halted
Today, August 11, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of DTEK Naftogaz. As a result of the attack, the operation of the gas production facility was halted.
This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET informs.
Details
"Today, the enemy once again attacked the energy infrastructure of DTEK Naftogaz. As a result of the attack, the operation of a gas production facility in the Poltava region was halted," the statement reads.
Background
As a reminder, on August 9, Russian troops launched a massive strike on the assets of the Naftogaz Group in eastern, western, and central Ukraine.
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