Russians launch massive attack on Ukrnafta facilities: 7 sites damaged – Naftogaz

Russian forces launched a massive attack on facilities belonging to Ukrnafta, which is part of the Naftogaz Group.

This was reported by Naftogaz, Censor.NET reports.

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Most extensive recent attack on Ukrnafta facilities

During the night, the enemy struck seven assets involved in oil and gas production in the east of the country.

Equipment critical to the company’s operations was destroyed, forcing several facilities to halt operations and causing the loss of significant production volumes.

"Russia is systematically attacking Ukraine’s oil and gas production to inflict maximum damage on our infrastructure ahead of winter. Tonight, Ukrnafta facilities came under the most extensive attack in recent times. Fortunately, no one was injured," said Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz.

Read more: Russia attacked "Naftogaz" facilities in Kharkiv and Sumy regions: significant damage has been reported

Previous attacks

Over the past day, the enemy also attacked four UKRNAFTA filling station complexes in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. No customers or employees were injured.

Read more: Russia attacks critical infrastructure facility in Zhovkva, Lviv region: city left without power