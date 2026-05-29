Russia attacked "Naftogaz" facilities in Kharkiv and Sumy regions: significant damage has been reported
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked facilities belonging to the "Naftogaz" Group in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, resulting in fires.
The company reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As reported, oil and gas infrastructure in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions has come under attack.
At one of the facilities in the Sumy region, the enemy launched a second strike a few hours later.
Damage has been reported
Reports indicate that the strikes have caused significant damage. Fires have broken out.
"The enemy is attacking oil and gas infrastructure almost continuously in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The situation remains difficult," "Naftogaz" stated.
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