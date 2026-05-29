Russia attacked "Naftogaz" facilities in Kharkiv and Sumy regions: significant damage has been reported

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked facilities belonging to the "Naftogaz" Group in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, resulting in fires.

The company reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As reported, oil and gas infrastructure in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions has come under attack.

At one of the facilities in the Sumy region, the enemy launched a second strike a few hours later.

Read more: Russians are launching massive attack on Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions: there are large-scale fires and equipment has been damaged

Damage has been reported

Reports indicate that the strikes have caused significant damage. Fires have broken out.

"The enemy is attacking oil and gas infrastructure almost continuously in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The situation remains difficult," "Naftogaz" stated.

Read more: Russia strikes Naftogaz facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region with three ballistic missiles