Russians are launching massive attack on Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions: there are large-scale fires and equipment has been damaged
For more than a day, Russian troops have been launching massive attacks on oil and gas facilities belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
This was reported by Naftogaz, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that there is significant damage to equipment and large-scale fires.
The staff was evacuated in time.
All relevant agencies are on the scene.
The situation is complicated
The company emphasizes that the situation remains difficult. It is currently impossible to assess the consequences of the attacks due to the risk of further strikes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password