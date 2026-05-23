Russians are launching massive attack on Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions: there are large-scale fires and equipment has been damaged

For more than a day, Russian troops have been launching massive attacks on oil and gas facilities belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

This was reported by Naftogaz, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that there is significant damage to equipment and large-scale fires.



The staff was evacuated in time.

All relevant agencies are on the scene.

Read more: Ruscists attack Naftogaz facilities for third consecutive day: this time in Chernihiv region

The situation is complicated

The company emphasizes that the situation remains difficult. It is currently impossible to assess the consequences of the attacks due to the risk of further strikes.