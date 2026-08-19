Sybiha , following his reappointment as foreign minister: Ukraine is at decisive stage; diplomacy is on front lines

Following his re-election, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that it was necessary to step up peace efforts to bring Russia’s war against Ukraine to an end. According to him, diplomacy has a key role to play in this process.

According to Censor.NET, Sibiga wrote about this on the social media platform X.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The Foreign Minister thanked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Members of Parliament for their trust and for the opportunity to continue in his post.

"Ukraine is currently at a crucial stage, and we must step up peace efforts to bring Russia’s war to an end. Diplomacy is at the forefront of this mission," Sybiha emphasised.

Read more: Task for Khmara and Sybiha - more power for Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Sybiga outlined the priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy

According to the minister, Ukraine’s role as a security partner is growing, whilst the scale of the challenges remains extremely great. It is precisely these factors, he noted, that determine the priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy and raise the bar for its results.

Sybiha is convinced that Ukraine, together with its international partners, is capable of achieving more.