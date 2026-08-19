Task for Khmara and Sybiha - more power for Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the members of parliament for appointing the new heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I am grateful to the members of parliament for their support of Andrii Sybiha for the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Yevhen Khmara for the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. The tasks for both ministers have been defined very clearly: Ukraine needs more strength. And it will have it. Glory to Ukraine!" he said.

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