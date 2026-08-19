We know Russia’s next steps, mobilisation plans and strategy for autumn and winter – Khmara. VIDEO

Compelling Russia to make peace is possible only through the strength of the Ukrainian military and technological and asymmetric solutions.

Yevhenii Khmara stated this during his address to the Verkhovna Rada following his appointment as Minister of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia’s next steps

"We are fighting a powerful enemy that employs the most insidious and brutal methods of warfare. We know Russia’s next steps, its mobilisation plans and its strategy for the autumn and winter.

"We will do everything possible to defend Ukraine, minimise Russia’s capacity to wage war and compel the enemy to accept a just peace. This is the task the Supreme Commander-in-Chief has set for all of us," Khmara said.

Read more: End of war and accession to EU and NATO: Sybiha named Ukraine’s foreign policy priorities

Synergy at all levels

He also emphasised the importance of synergy at all levels: the President, Parliament, Government, General Staff, Ministry of Defence, combat units, manufacturers and partners. According to him, the aggressor can be compelled to make peace only through the strength of the Ukrainian military and technological and asymmetric solutions.

Strikes on Russia

"We have erased distances. There are no longer any safe zones for facilities fuelling Russia’s war. For the first time in history, we are even carrying out strikes on Siberia. The entire economic foundation of the enemy’s war is our target," the minister said.

Read more: Task for Khmara and Sybiha - more power for Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

He stressed that Ukraine must gain an advantage on the front through the ingenuity and professionalism of its commanders, the training of its troops, innovation and modern weapons.

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