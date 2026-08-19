End of war and accession to EU and NATO: Sybiha named Ukraine’s foreign policy priorities
The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pursuing a course of "maximum pragmatism and cost-effectiveness in foreign policy."
Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga made this statement in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, August 19, during the vote on his reappointment as foreign minister, according to Censor.NET, which cites "European Truth."
Diplomacy
Sybiga stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pursuing a course of "maximum pragmatism and cost-effectiveness in foreign policy." According to him, ending the war requires strength both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.
"This is where diplomacy comes to the forefront: engaging the U.S., Europe playing an active role, putting pressure on Moscow, and strengthening Ukraine—new military aid packages, a deterrence package, and scaling up the defense sector," he said.
EU and NATO Membership
The foreign minister also emphasized the priority of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
"The goal is to open all clusters as quickly as possible. We are working with our neighbors, key capitals, Brussels, and other candidates. Pragmatic good-neighborliness. Sound pragmatism will prevail over any emotions," he emphasized.
Sybiga added that Ukraine's integration into NATO is an unwavering priority that is moving "into the practical realm."
In addition, he highlighted the importance of food exports in the Black Sea region, as well as the preservation of ties and identity among Ukrainians who have left the country.
Cabinet reshuffle, Fedorov's resignation, and a new chief of staff
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.
- On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The prime minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he will nominate Yevhen Khmara for the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Ministry of Defense.
- Protests against Fedorov's resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as defense minister, people demanded the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- On July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to replace him.
- On August 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint a minister of defense and a minister of foreign affairs.
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