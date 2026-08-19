End of war and accession to EU and NATO: Sybiha named Ukraine’s foreign policy priorities

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pursuing a course of "maximum pragmatism and cost-effectiveness in foreign policy."

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga made this statement in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, August 19, during the vote on his reappointment as foreign minister, according to Censor.NET, which cites "European Truth."

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Diplomacy

Sybiga stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pursuing a course of "maximum pragmatism and cost-effectiveness in foreign policy." According to him, ending the war requires strength both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

"This is where diplomacy comes to the forefront: engaging the U.S., Europe playing an active role, putting pressure on Moscow, and strengthening Ukraine—new military aid packages, a deterrence package, and scaling up the defense sector," he said.

EU and NATO Membership

The foreign minister also emphasized the priority of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

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"The goal is to open all clusters as quickly as possible. We are working with our neighbors, key capitals, Brussels, and other candidates. Pragmatic good-neighborliness. Sound pragmatism will prevail over any emotions," he emphasized.

Sybiga added that Ukraine's integration into NATO is an unwavering priority that is moving "into the practical realm."

In addition, he highlighted the importance of food exports in the Black Sea region, as well as the preservation of ties and identity among Ukrainians who have left the country.

Cabinet reshuffle, Fedorov's resignation, and a new chief of staff