"Fedorov - to Ministry of Defence, Khmara - to SSU": rally outside Verkhovna Rada has ended, organizers are calling on people to gather at Franko Square this evening (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS
Today, 19 August 2026, a rally in support of Mykhailo Fedorov is taking place outside the Verkhovna Rada.
This is reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.
Protesters have gathered outside the Rada
According to her, around a hundred people are present at the protest.
They are holding traditional placards with slogans in support of Fedorov and chanting: "Fedorov - to the Ministry of Defence, Khmara - to the SSU".
As our correspondent notes, law enforcement officers are present at the rally, though no clashes have been observed so far.
Update
The Rada has now begun considering Yevhen Khmara’s nomination for the position of defense minister, while protesters are watching the live broadcast of the Rada session, where Khmara is speaking.
After the Verkhovna Rada appointed Khmara as defense minister, the rally came to an end.
The organizers asked everyone to disperse and to return to Franko Square in Kyiv today at 7:00 p.m.
Following the call, the protesters began to disperse.
What led up to this?
- On 18 August, former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov recorded an address to Ukrainians in which he stated that the country must find a mechanism for holding elections during the war.
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