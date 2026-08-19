Khmara has been appointed Minister of Defence of Ukraine. VIDEO

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the appointment of Yevhen Khmara as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The decision was backed by 312 MPs.





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