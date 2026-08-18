Zelenskyy submits nominations of Khmara and Sybiha to Verkhovna Rada

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted nominations to the Verkhovna Rada for the posts of defence minister and foreign minister.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Zelenskyy has submitted the nominations of Khmara and Sybiha to Parliament," the statement reads.

According to Zhelezniak, the vote is scheduled for tomorrow, 19 August.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk also confirmed the information:

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a submission from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the appointment of Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the submission in the near future in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine and the established parliamentary procedure."

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