Zelenskyy submits nominations of Khmara and Sybiha to Verkhovna Rada
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted nominations to the Verkhovna Rada for the posts of defence minister and foreign minister.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Zelenskyy has submitted the nominations of Khmara and Sybiha to Parliament," the statement reads.
According to Zhelezniak, the vote is scheduled for tomorrow, 19 August.
Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk also confirmed the information:
"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a submission from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the appointment of Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defence of Ukraine.
The Verkhovna Rada will consider the submission in the near future in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine and the established parliamentary procedure."
Cabinet of Ministers reshuffle, Fedorov’s resignation and new Commander-in-Chief
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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