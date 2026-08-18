There are still no nominations for positions of defense and foreign ministers, - Zhelezniak
As of the morning of August 18, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had still not submitted nominations to the Verkhovna Rada for the positions of defense minister and foreign minister.
This was reported on his Telegram channel by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the "Voice" party, according to Censor.NET.
Information as of this morning
"The latest update on the Conciliation Council: no nominations for ministers have been submitted. It is unclear whether any will be submitted this week at all (I already wrote that they will be processed quickly once submitted. — Y.Z.). The Council leadership has received no details on this from the President," the MP writes.
It should be noted that today the Rada is resuming its work after a break.
According to media reports, the Verkhovna Rada will not consider the appointments of the ministers of defense and foreign affairs on August 18.
Cabinet of Ministers reshuffle, Fedorov’s resignation and new Commander-in-Chief
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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