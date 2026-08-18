There are still no nominations for positions of defense and foreign ministers, - Zhelezniak

As of the morning of August 18, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had still not submitted nominations to the Verkhovna Rada for the positions of defense minister and foreign minister.

This was reported on his Telegram channel by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the "Voice" party, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Information as of this morning

"The latest update on the Conciliation Council: no nominations for ministers have been submitted. It is unclear whether any will be submitted this week at all (I already wrote that they will be processed quickly once submitted. — Y.Z.). The Council leadership has received no details on this from the President," the MP writes.

It should be noted that today the Rada is resuming its work after a break.

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