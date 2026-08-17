President has yet to submit nominees for defence and foreign ministers to Verkhovna Rada – Suspilne

On August 18, following a recess, the Verkhovna Rada will not consider the appointment of defence and foreign ministers.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is indicated by parliament’s agenda and information obtained by Suspilne from MPs.

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No nominees for ministerial posts yet

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet submitted nominees for the posts of defence and foreign ministers.

According to several Suspilne sources in the Verkhovna Rada, parliament may currently lack enough votes to appoint acting Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara.

"For some MPs, this is not a question of being for or against Khmara; it is a vote against Fedorov. People are demanding Fedorov’s return. It is difficult to ignore that completely," an MP from the Servant of the People faction said.

Yevhenii Khmara is also an active-duty service member. However, under the Law of Ukraine "On National Security," the defence minister must be a civilian.

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Meanwhile, protests against Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal as defence minister continue across Ukraine. August 18 marks the 33rd day of demonstrations.

Earlier, on August 16, thousands of people took part in marches in Kyiv and ten other cities, calling for Fedorov’s return, dialogue and reforms in the defence sector.

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