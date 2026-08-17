In Kyiv and ten other cities, thousands of people took to streets to demand Fedorov’s return, dialogue, and reforms in defense sector. PHOTO

Protests are taking place in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine following the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov as Defence Minister.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, as of 19:50, around a thousand participants had gathered near the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People in Kyiv. A march set off from there, with its final destination being Ivan Franko Square, where rallies calling for Fedorov’s return to the Ministry of Defence have been held in recent weeks.

People continue to join the procession.

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Protesters are demanding Fedorov’s reinstatement

As on previous days of protest, participants are holding up so-called ‘cardboard signs’ bearing various slogans.

These include "Bring Fedorov back", "Fedorov – Ministry of Defence", "All of Ukraine speaks", "BRING HIM BACK", "Dynasty or HOPE?" and "What is the war plan?".

Most of the slogans relate to Fedorov’s return to the post of Defence Minister. There are also a few placards bearing the slogan "Ministry of Veterans Affairs — veteran".

The protesters’ demands include clear communication from the authorities, as well as measures to ensure the security and effective management of the defence sector.

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The march is taking place in several cities

In Kyiv, the march is being escorted by the dialogue police. Ukrainian and foreign journalists are also on the scene.

According to media reports, demonstrations calling for dialogue and reforms in the defence sector are taking place in at least ten cities: Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Lutsk, Rivne, Poltava, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi.

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