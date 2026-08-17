In Kyiv and ten other cities, thousands of people took to streets to demand Fedorov’s return, dialogue, and reforms in defense sector. PHOTO
Protests are taking place in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine following the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov as Defence Minister.
According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, as of 19:50, around a thousand participants had gathered near the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People in Kyiv. A march set off from there, with its final destination being Ivan Franko Square, where rallies calling for Fedorov’s return to the Ministry of Defence have been held in recent weeks.
People continue to join the procession.
Protesters are demanding Fedorov’s reinstatement
As on previous days of protest, participants are holding up so-called ‘cardboard signs’ bearing various slogans.
These include "Bring Fedorov back", "Fedorov – Ministry of Defence", "All of Ukraine speaks", "BRING HIM BACK", "Dynasty or HOPE?" and "What is the war plan?".
Most of the slogans relate to Fedorov’s return to the post of Defence Minister. There are also a few placards bearing the slogan "Ministry of Veterans Affairs — veteran".
The protesters’ demands include clear communication from the authorities, as well as measures to ensure the security and effective management of the defence sector.
The march is taking place in several cities
In Kyiv, the march is being escorted by the dialogue police. Ukrainian and foreign journalists are also on the scene.
According to media reports, demonstrations calling for dialogue and reforms in the defence sector are taking place in at least ten cities: Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Lutsk, Rivne, Poltava, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi.
Cabinet reshuffle, Fedorov’s resignation and a new head of the General Staff
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet automatically resigned.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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