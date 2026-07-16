Rada appoints Deputy Defence Minister Ferchuk to head Digital Transformation Ministry

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Oksana Ferchuk as Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation in the new government.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Interfax-Ukraine. Parliament adopted the decision on July 16.

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Before her appointment, Ferchuk served as Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation.

In the previous government, Oleksandr Borniakov had served as acting Minister of Digital Transformation since mid-January 2026.

Oksana Ferchuk was born in Simferopol. She graduated from the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy in 1997. She held senior positions at Ukrainian Mobile Communications, Telesystems of Ukraine, Vision TV and Nova Poshta, as well as at the Zakupky.Prom.ua electronic procurement platform, where she developed the Vchasno electronic document management service.

In 2022, she became an adviser in the patronage service of the Minister of Defence of Ukraine. In July 2025, she was appointed Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation.

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