Fedorov on protests: People came out not for me, but for themselves and their hopes. VIDEO

Mykhailo Fedorov commented on the protests that broke out after reports that he would not be reappointed as defense minister.

According to Censor.NET, he stated this during a briefing.

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"The Ukrainian people did not take to the streets for a specific minister, Fedorov. The Ukrainian people took to the streets for themselves. The hopes that had emerged were dashed when the initiative was seized on the battlefield and in the skies. Why is the trajectory now veering off course, and why are we turning away from it? There is such a risk.

"The Ukrainian people have spoken out against this. They can sense when something isn't based on the values that are instilled here. That's why there's been this reaction," he said.

Fedorov mentioned that he had also spoken with Zelenskyy today.

"Today, this isn't about me, but about the root of the problem that we need to solve. If we solve it, we have enough people in the country who can fill various positions," he concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy has not yet chosen Syrskyi’s side, - Fedorov

What happened before that?