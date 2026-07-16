Fedorov on protests: People came out not for me, but for themselves and their hopes. VIDEO
Mykhailo Fedorov commented on the protests that broke out after reports that he would not be reappointed as defense minister.
According to Censor.NET, he stated this during a briefing.
Details
"The Ukrainian people did not take to the streets for a specific minister, Fedorov. The Ukrainian people took to the streets for themselves. The hopes that had emerged were dashed when the initiative was seized on the battlefield and in the skies. Why is the trajectory now veering off course, and why are we turning away from it? There is such a risk.
"The Ukrainian people have spoken out against this. They can sense when something isn't based on the values that are instilled here. That's why there's been this reaction," he said.
Fedorov mentioned that he had also spoken with Zelenskyy today.
"Today, this isn't about me, but about the root of the problem that we need to solve. If we solve it, we have enough people in the country who can fill various positions," he concluded.
What happened before that?
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.
- On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.
- Prior to this, a number of media outlets and members of parliament had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting his resignation.
- Zhelezniak called for consultations on the nomination of the new defense minister. Stefanchuk agreed.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password