Rada appoints Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs. VIDEO

The Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of Andriy Sybiga as Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The resolution was supported by 266 members of parliament.





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