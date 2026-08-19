Rada appoints Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs. VIDEO
The Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of Andriy Sybiga as Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The resolution was supported by 266 members of parliament.
Cabinet reshuffle, Fedorov's resignation, and a new chief of staff
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.
- On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he will nominate Yevhen Khmara for the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Ministry of Defense.
- Protests against Fedorov's resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as defense minister, people demanded the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- On July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapaty to replace him.
- On August 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint a minister of defense and a minister of foreign affairs.
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