Relevant committee of Rada endorsed Khmara’s nomination for position of defense minister

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defense has endorsed Yevhen Khmara’s nomination for the position of defense minister.

This was announced on his Telegram channel by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the "Voice" party, according to Censor.NET.

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The Defense Committee will recommend Khmara

According to him, the committee’s decision was unanimous.

"The Defense Committee has endorsed Khmara’s nomination for the position of Minister of Defense. The vote was 15 in favor, unanimous," the MP noted.

Earlier, he stated that the Verkhovna Rada would vote today in favor of Khmara and Sybiha, and that a majority of deputies would support them.

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