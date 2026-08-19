Relevant committee of Rada endorsed Khmara’s nomination for position of defense minister
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defense has endorsed Yevhen Khmara’s nomination for the position of defense minister.
This was announced on his Telegram channel by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the "Voice" party, according to Censor.NET.
The Defense Committee will recommend Khmara
According to him, the committee’s decision was unanimous.
"The Defense Committee has endorsed Khmara’s nomination for the position of Minister of Defense. The vote was 15 in favor, unanimous," the MP noted.
Earlier, he stated that the Verkhovna Rada would vote today in favor of Khmara and Sybiha, and that a majority of deputies would support them.
Cabinet of Ministers reshuffle, Fedorov’s resignation and new Commander-in-Chief
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
- On August 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint a minister of defense and a minister of foreign affairs
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