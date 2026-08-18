Ukraine must find mechanism for elections during war – Fedorov. VIDEO

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov addressed Ukrainians on August 18, saying that the country cannot remain without a duly appointed defense minister and that its democracy cannot depend on the Kremlin’s will.

He made the statement in a video address to Ukrainians, according to Censor.NET.

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On the absence of a duly appointed defense minister

Fedorov stressed that a country fighting for its survival every day cannot remain without a duly appointed head of the Defense Ministry.

"In such a situation, the country cannot remain without a duly appointed defense minister. This is not normal," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy still has not submitted nomination for Defence Minister – Holos MP, serviceman Kostenko

On elections during the war

The former minister raised the issue of establishing a mechanism to restore the democratic process in Ukraine even amid a prolonged war.

"Democracy cannot be held hostage by Russia. We are fighting precisely because we want to remain a free European state," Fedorov said, adding that a "legal, safe and realistic mechanism" must be found for holding elections, taking into account the voting rights of military personnel, Ukrainians abroad and residents of frontline regions.

On corruption during the war

Fedorov devoted a separate part of his address to corruption, describing it not merely as a financial problem but as a matter of Ukraine’s ability to survive and prevail.

"During the war, stolen money may mean a drone that was not purchased, ammunition that did not arrive... a vehicle that did not evacuate a wounded person," he said.

Read more: For every $1 spent by Defense Forces to inflict damage, Russian Federation suffers losses of nearly $5, - Mission Control

On the systemic governance crisis

Fedorov criticized the old system of public administration, which, according to him, "lives by its own rules," fears change and punishes initiative.

"Authority must mean responsibility. If you have been given powers, you must be accountable for the result," the former minister said.

On a new social contract

Fedorov proposed the following formula for relations between the state and its citizens: "The citizen trusts the state. The state speaks honestly with the citizen. The citizen fulfills their duty. The state fulfills its own."

On the future after the war

Finally, Fedorov expressed hope that, after the war, Ukraine would become a state "where institutions are stronger than names and results matter more than loyalty."

"The Ukrainian people are the source of power. The state exists for the citizen... And the authorities exist to serve Ukraine. Never themselves," he concluded.

Watch more: Undecided Fedorov: Why does former minister have to choose between Zelenskyy and street? // Uncensored. VIDEO

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