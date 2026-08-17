Undecided Fedorov: Why does former minister have to choose between Zelenskyy and street? // Uncensored. VIDEO

What will happen to Mykhailo Fedorov after his resignation from the Ministry of Defence? Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it clear that he does not plan to bring the former minister back, while Fedorov himself does not want to join the hard-line opposition.

However, he will not be able to remain part of the presidential team, a public favorite and a potential new political figure all at once for long.

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva examines the choice facing Fedorov, why the "bring Fedorov back" slogan is no substitute for military reform, how personnel reshuffles have exposed the shortage of people on Zelenskyy’s team, and how young people and women who take part in protests are portrayed in a joint handbook by Maksym Tsutskiridze and Oleh Tatarov.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Cabinet of Ministers reshuffle, Fedorov’s resignation and new Commander-in-Chief

Read more: Current protests are not "for Fedorov" but for change in Zelenskyy’s way of governing – media