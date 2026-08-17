Undecided Fedorov: Why does former minister have to choose between Zelenskyy and street? // Uncensored. VIDEO
What will happen to Mykhailo Fedorov after his resignation from the Ministry of Defence? Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it clear that he does not plan to bring the former minister back, while Fedorov himself does not want to join the hard-line opposition.
However, he will not be able to remain part of the presidential team, a public favorite and a potential new political figure all at once for long.
Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva examines the choice facing Fedorov, why the "bring Fedorov back" slogan is no substitute for military reform, how personnel reshuffles have exposed the shortage of people on Zelenskyy’s team, and how young people and women who take part in protests are portrayed in a joint handbook by Maksym Tsutskiridze and Oleh Tatarov.
Watch on Censor.NET.
Cabinet of Ministers reshuffle, Fedorov’s resignation and new Commander-in-Chief
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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