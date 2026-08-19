Ukraine’s strikes on Russia have no critical consequences but do cause damage – Putin

The Russian dictator claimed that Ukraine’s strikes on Russia have had no critical consequences, although they are causing damage.

He made the statement at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media.

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According to him, Russia’s pace of economic growth is being affected by several factors, including "external pressure and terrorist attacks on industrial and infrastructure facilities."

"Of course, such attacks have had no critical consequences, nor can they ever have any. But they are undoubtedly causing us damage; that is obvious. We understand, see and know this," the Russian dictator added.

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