NATO on Iran’s threats to strike Europe: Alliance is ready to "counter any threat"

NATO has stated that the Alliance is ready to "counter any threat" in response to reports that Iran is considering attacks on US military facilities in Europe.

This is reported by CNN, citing an official spokesperson for the Alliance, according to Censor.NET.

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NATO’s response to the FT article

A spokesperson for the Alliance responded to a report in the Financial Times which claimed that Iran was allegedly considering strikes against US military facilities in Europe — should US President Donald Trump decide to further escalate the conflict.

"As events earlier this year demonstrated, when NATO’s air defence systems successfully intercepted ballistic missiles flying from Iran towards Turkey on four occasions, our position on deterrence and defence is strong and effective", said a NATO spokesperson, adding that the Alliance "is ready to counter any threat and will always do whatever is necessary to protect all its allies".

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What the FT reported