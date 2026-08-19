NATO on Iran’s threats to strike Europe: Alliance is ready to "counter any threat"
NATO has stated that the Alliance is ready to "counter any threat" in response to reports that Iran is considering attacks on US military facilities in Europe.
This is reported by CNN, citing an official spokesperson for the Alliance, according to Censor.NET.
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NATO’s response to the FT article
A spokesperson for the Alliance responded to a report in the Financial Times which claimed that Iran was allegedly considering strikes against US military facilities in Europe — should US President Donald Trump decide to further escalate the conflict.
"As events earlier this year demonstrated, when NATO’s air defence systems successfully intercepted ballistic missiles flying from Iran towards Turkey on four occasions, our position on deterrence and defence is strong and effective", said a NATO spokesperson, adding that the Alliance "is ready to counter any threat and will always do whatever is necessary to protect all its allies".
What the FT reported
- According to the Financial Times, Tehran has begun to consider the possibility of strikes against US targets in south-eastern Europe as a way of raising the stakes in the event of further escalation by the US.
- The publication cited Bulgaria – which last month authorised the use of the Bezmer airbase for refuelling US military aircraft – and Cyprus, where a British airbase was attacked by a strike drone in March, as possible targets.
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