Defense forces struck three UAV depots, bridge, and enemy command and control facilities, - General Staff

On the night of 19 August 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out successful strikes against a number of Russian occupiers’ facilities. Among the targets hit were three UAV depots, a drone control relay station and a road bridge.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Road bridge

In particular, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a road bridge across the Molochna River near Molochansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

It is noted that the enemy is using the facility to support military logistics.

UAV depots

In addition, three enemy UAV depots were hit, in the areas of Novopetrikivka and Novotroitske in the Donetsk region and Lobacheve in the Luhansk region.

Read more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,471,160 personnel (+1,190 in past 24 hours), 12,276 tanks, 48,205 artillery systems, and 25,162 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

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Ukrainian troops also struck a ground-based relay station used to control ‘Geran’/‘Gerbera’ strike UAVs in Olenivka, in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea, and a UAV control centre in the Verkhniy Rogachik area of the Kherson region.

In addition, an MTZ depot in Kadiivka, Luhansk region, and an area where the enemy’s weapons and military equipment were concentrated in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, were hit.

The occupiers’ casualties are being verified.

"Operations against the enemy’s key military targets are continuing," the General Staff added.