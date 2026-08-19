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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,471,160 personnel (+1,190 in past 24 hours), 12,276 tanks, 48,205 artillery systems, and 25,162 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Soldiers from the 92nd Brigade eliminated a Russian assault group in a landing during a firefight

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,471,160 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 19, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel - approximately 1,471,160 (+1,190) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks - 12,276 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,162 (+0) units
  • artillery systems – 48,205 (+50) units
  • MLRS – 2,043 (+3) units
  • air defense systems – 1,577 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,311 (+19) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 469,197 (+1,738) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,010 (+0) units
  • ships/boats - 35 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks - 136,318 (+427) units
  • specialized equipment - 4,548 (+1) units

Watch more: SIGNUM drone operators wrecked ruscists’ logistics in Donetsk region despite anti-drone nets: 7 vehicles destroyed. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being updated", - the General Staff added.

Watch more: Operators from ’Apachi’ unit detected and destroyed North Korean Type 63 MLRS in Sloviansk sector. VIDEO

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