Operators from ’Apachi’ unit detected and destroyed North Korean Type 63 MLRS in Sloviansk sector. VIDEO
In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces detected and neutralised a North Korean-made Type 63 multiple launch rocket system.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the destruction of the enemy position has been published online.
The equipment was destroyed by operators from the ‘Apachi’ unit. To detect the camouflaged position and deliver the strike, the military used a fibre-optic-controlled unmanned aerial vehicle.
As a result of the precision strike, the position, along with the multiple launch rocket system, was destroyed.
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