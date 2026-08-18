Operators from ’Apachi’ unit detected and destroyed North Korean Type 63 MLRS in Sloviansk sector. VIDEO

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces detected and neutralised a North Korean-made Type 63 multiple launch rocket system.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the destruction of the enemy position has been published online.

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The equipment was destroyed by operators from the ‘Apachi’ unit. To detect the camouflaged position and deliver the strike, the military used a fibre-optic-controlled unmanned aerial vehicle.

As a result of the precision strike, the position, along with the multiple launch rocket system, was destroyed.

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