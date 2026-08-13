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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions Hostilities in Lyman sector
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Two occupier tanks and Kozerog-1 MLRS destroyed: combat operations by Strazh unit fighters. VIDEO

Pilots from the Strazh unit of the Pomsta Brigade destroyed a range of enemy equipment and personnel during another raid in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldiers shared a compilation of footage showing the results of their combat operations on the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine’s Telegram channel.

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During the raid, they destroyed two Russian tanks, a Kozerog-1 MLRS, two artillery pieces, motor vehicles, a generator, and a communications antenna.

Enemy personnel were also struck with attack drones.

All the targets were detected and destroyed by pilots from the Strazh unit while operating against enemy positions in treelines.

Watch more: Border guards of 4th Detachment thwart occupiers’ assault in Vovchansk direction, eliminating five assault groups before attack began. VIDEO

Watch more: 4th Border Guard Detachment eliminates nearly 200 occupiers and destroys hundreds of pieces of Russian equipment in July. VIDEO

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State Border Patrol (1574) border guard (340) elimination (7784) Donetsk region (6095) MLRS (205) drones (5113) Lyman (194)
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