Two occupier tanks and Kozerog-1 MLRS destroyed: combat operations by Strazh unit fighters. VIDEO

Pilots from the Strazh unit of the Pomsta Brigade destroyed a range of enemy equipment and personnel during another raid in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldiers shared a compilation of footage showing the results of their combat operations on the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine’s Telegram channel.

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During the raid, they destroyed two Russian tanks, a Kozerog-1 MLRS, two artillery pieces, motor vehicles, a generator, and a communications antenna.

Enemy personnel were also struck with attack drones.

All the targets were detected and destroyed by pilots from the Strazh unit while operating against enemy positions in treelines.

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