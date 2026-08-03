4th Border Guard Detachment eliminates nearly 200 occupiers and destroys hundreds of pieces of Russian equipment in July. VIDEO

The Rapid Response Border Commandant’s Office of the 4th Border Guard Detachment and the Strix Unmanned Systems Unit have reported the results of their combat operations in the Northern Slobozhanskyi sector in July.

As reported by Censor.NET, over the month, the Ukrainian defenders neutralized nearly 200 Russian occupiers and destroyed hundreds of pieces of enemy equipment, weapons and military hardware.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the fighters, 110 occupiers were killed in July, a further 40 were wounded, and 9 were taken prisoner. In addition, a self-propelled artillery system, an armoured combat vehicle, five vehicles, three motorcycles, 69 drones, 16 shelters, a communications antenna and an unmanned ground vehicle.

Over the same period, the Strix Unmanned Systems Unit killed 10 Russian servicemen and wounded another 29. The drone operators also destroyed three artillery pieces, 15 enemy UAV launch sites, 134 drones, 65 vehicles, 12 communications antennas, 17 electronic warfare systems, 47 shelters and 15 ammunition depots.

A video showing the results of the combat operations was released by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Watch more: MiG-29 crews destroy Russian UAV operators’ command post with aerial bomb. VIDEO

Watch more: Skelia Regiment fighters eliminate 10 occupiers attempting to cross kill zone. VIDEO