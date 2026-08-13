Russia attacks market in Sloviansk with Molniya-2 drone: three women injured

On the morning of 13 August, Russian occupiers sent a Molniya-2 UAV towards the city market in Sloviansk, Donetsk region. Three women were injured in the strike.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

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"Two of them are being prepared for transfer to a hospital in Dnipro," the statement said.

At approximately the same time, an enemy strike destroyed one of the bridges over the Kazennyi Torets River.

Shelling of the city over the past day

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked the city with Molniya-2 UAVs and FPV drones.

The attacks damaged a private ceramics enterprise, residential buildings, and vehicles.

Two people were injured in the Russian attacks. They received the necessary medical assistance.

See more: Russian attacks on northern and eastern Ukraine: three dead and 30 injured; enemy targets included petrol stations and energy facilities. PHOTOS