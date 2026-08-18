SIGNUM drone operators wrecked ruscists’ logistics in Donetsk region despite anti-drone nets: 7 vehicles destroyed. VIDEO
SIGNUM drone pilots destroyed an ATV and several logistics vehicles belonging to the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas.
According to Censor.NET, the strikes targeted vehicles used by the enemy to transport personnel, ammunition, fuel and food supplies.
The video shows that the Russians attempted to protect certain logistics routes with anti-drone nets. However, this did not prevent Ukrainian operators from detecting and striking the enemy’s vehicles.
In particular, an ATV, three cars, a truck, a motorcycle, and a UAZ "Bukhanka" van were destroyed.
According to the unit, at least five occupiers were also eliminated in the strikes.
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