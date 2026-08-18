Drones attacked occupiers’ position after Russian soldier mistook drone for one of his own and gestured to ask UAV for cigarettes. VIDEO

A video showing Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance personnel in action has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, a Russian serviceman mistook a Ukrainian drone for one of his own and gestured to ask for a cigarette to have a smoke.

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The operators of the Ukrainian drone responded by attacking the Russian position.

"Smoking kills. The sky above the front line is so full of drones that a Russian soldier simply mistook his own ‘bird’ for someone else’s. He asked his own drone to drop him some cigarettes, but the other one (as it turned out) offered him a light. Footage from soldiers of the 119th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade. Joint operation by the 1st BUSF ‘Nebula’ of the 119th Territorial Defence Brigade (the ‘Meow’ and ‘Jungle’ crews) and the 54th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion (the ‘BRAVO’, ‘Lutyi’ and ‘LAYS’ crews)", the video caption states.

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